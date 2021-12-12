YORK Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell says she will support parts of the Government's Covid Plan B proposals in Commons votes - after York Outer's Tory MP Julian Sturdy revealed he will oppose parts of them.

Mr Sturdy tweeted on Friday that he would rebel against his own Government over its proposals for vaccine passports, saying he would 'vote against any efforts to introduce vaccine passports' in Tuesday's votes in the Commons.

"It was my position in April and it firmly remains my point of view now," he said.

Now Ms Maskell has explained her stance to The Press on the measures, which are aimed at slowing down the spread of the Omicron variant.

She said she understood there would be at least three separate Regulations coming before the Commons for decision on Tuesday.

"So far, only the face coverings regulations have been published, which I will support, although there are some inconsistencies in the drafting that I want to question in debate," she said.

"For instance, places where you don’t have to wear a face covering present serious risk of transmission."

She said she was yet to see the regulations on vaccine passes and mandatory vaccination.

"On the issue of vaccine passes, to obtain and use a vaccine pass is entirely optional," she said.

"There is nothing which mandates anyone to use or produce a vaccine pass, however if people voluntarily want to use the evidence that they have had their vaccines, then this is available to do so.

"People can alternatively choose to take a Covid19 test. This will demonstrate if they are likely to be Covid19 positive or negative. If positive, then they will need to isolate as in all cases.

"I would oppose a vaccine passport, but that is not what I understand we are being asked to vote on. I have previously voted against a vaccine passport. We are therefore being asked to vote on how someone enters a venue.

"My concern is that you could be double or triple vaccinated, and still transmit the virus, therefore this is not a Covid19 secure access, but clearly reduces risk. Without other measures in place like mask wearing, hygiene, ventilation and an effective mask, then there is still risk of transmission.

"When York piloted this scheme, there were 30 transmissions of Covid19 identified through contact tracing to the venue, therefore it is not Covid19 secure, but does provide a layer of protection. If this is all the legislation is, then clearly it does not go far enough to protect the public but adds to existing measures, so cannot see me opposing this.

"On mandatory vaccination, I voted against mandatory vaccination for care workers. It is suggested that this is now being extended to domiciliary care workers, NHS staff and all CQC registered environments. I again want to see the regulations, but oppose medical intervention without consent, which lies at the heart of the NHS Constitution.

" I have heavily argued that staff should have a vaccine counselling with a qualified professional with the appropriate competencies, not a line manager, to ensure that people are supported in their decision to have a vaccine. Where staff do not take a vaccine, I believe an assessment must be taken to ensure that they can work safely, like higher level of PPE (FFP3 masks) or daily testing."

She said she would wait to read the regulations before she made a decision as to how she would vote, which she thought was an important principle.