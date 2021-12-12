A POSSIBLE case of the Omicron Covid variant has been detected in York - and another in Harrogate.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that in the week to December 6, one Covid sample in York and another in Harrogate failed an S-gene test - one of the signs a sample may be Omicron.

The samples had not yet been confirmed as Omicron through whole-genome sequencing or genotyping.

Omicron infections are rising significantly in the UK and the variant is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.

It was confirmed today that people have been admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant in Britain.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he could confirm there were “cases in hospital with Omicron”, and Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, said hospitals were diagnosing Omicron in an increasing number of people coming into emergency departments.