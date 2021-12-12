A POSSIBLE case of the Omicron Covid variant has been detected in York - and another in Harrogate.
Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that in the week to December 6, one Covid sample in York and another in Harrogate failed an S-gene test - one of the signs a sample may be Omicron.
The samples had not yet been confirmed as Omicron through whole-genome sequencing or genotyping.
Omicron infections are rising significantly in the UK and the variant is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.
It was confirmed today that people have been admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant in Britain.
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he could confirm there were “cases in hospital with Omicron”, and Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, said hospitals were diagnosing Omicron in an increasing number of people coming into emergency departments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment