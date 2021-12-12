FIRE chiefs have tonight issued a warning about muddy riverside fooptpaths after a man slipped on the bank and fell into York's River Foss.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said earlier that its crew at Huntington Fire Station was called at 9.50am today to the river, quite close to the station, following reports that a man out for a walk with his wife had slipped down a muddy bank into the river.
A spokesperson said crews got there quickly, but he had already been helped out of the river by members of the public.
He said the man was in the hands of ambulance crew, who were going to take him home.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by police to the incident, alongside fire and ambulance crews.
Now Huntington Fire Station has tweeted that, following the incident near York Outer Ring Road, it would like to remind people that some of the riverside paths are very muddy and slippery in places.
