A MAN has been rescued from York's River Foss after falling down a muddy bank into the water.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crew at Huntington was called at 9.50am today to the river, quite close to the station, following reports that a man out for a walk with his wife had slipped down a muddy bank into the river.
A spokesperson said crews got there quickly, but he had already been helped out of the river by members of the public.
He said the man was in the hands of ambulance crew, who were going to take him home.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by police to the incident, alongside fire and ambulance crews.
