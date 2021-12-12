ARMED police were involved in the arrest of a driver in York after a report was received about the manner of their driving.
Sergeant Paul Cording said the North Yorkshire Police firearms unit assisted roads policing group colleagues, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
