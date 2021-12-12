TWO women were trapped after their car left the road and crashed into a stone wall on a North Yorkshire road last night.
The single vehicle collision happened at 10.47 pm at Middleham, said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
It said firefighters from Masham and Leyburn used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the women from the Renault and they were taken to hospital with facial, hip and leg injuries.
