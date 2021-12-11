THE Covid rate is rocketing in one area of York.
The seven-day rolling rate in the week to December 6 in Huntington was 807.9, up by 103.7 per cent, after 55 cases were confirmed.
The figure is higher than any other York district and contrasts sharply with the area with the lowest rate, Haxby, which had a rate of just 122.5 after seven cases.
Another area with a high rate in East Yorkshire is Market Weighton, with a rate of 848.3.
The rate for York as a whole was 411.8, North Yorkshire's was 401.9 and East Yorkshire's was 433.9.
