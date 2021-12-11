TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash near York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at Holtby at 3.15 pm today.
It said crews from York and Huntington attended and assisted ambulance crew with moving a casualty and made the scene safe.
