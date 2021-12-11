TWO cars have been involved in a head-on collision on a country road near York.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that the collision happened in Holtby Lane, to the east of the city.
He said that, amazingly, the occupants of the grey Hyundai suffered only minor injuries.
However, the driver of the red Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening leg injuries.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at Holtby at 3.15 pm today.
It said crews from York and Huntington attended and assisted ambulance crew with moving a casualty and made the scene safe.
