POWER supplies were restored to 220 properties near York during the night.
Northern Powergrid said the loss of electricity in the YO60 and YO61 postcode area, near Sheriff Hutton, north of York, was reported at 3.52pm yesterday and supplies were still off at midnight.
It said it had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.