A POWER cut has hit 220 properties near York - and the problem may not be resolved until midnight.
Northern Powergrid said the loss of electricity in the YO60 and YO61 postcode area, near Sheriff Hutton, north of York, was reported at 3.52pm.
It said it had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It added that its team was working hard to restore power as quickly as possible but it estimated this might not happen until midnight tonight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.