YORK'S Christmas market was packed with happy, festive shoppers today - with a majority not wearing any mask or other facial covering, according to a Press survey.

York council leader Keith Aspden recently urged shoppers to cover their faces in crowded areas, even outdoors, as fears grew following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"We are encouraging residents and visitors to York to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor areas as the Christmas shopping season gets underway."he said.

But a Press snapshot survey of 50 adult shoppers at lunchtime today, when the market was already quite crowded in places, found only 19 had a mask or scarf over their face and 31 had no covering.

One shopper without a mask, Sue from Leeds, said she didn't think it was necessary in an outdoor area while another, Tracey Owen, from Middlesbrough, said she thought the risks were being over-exaggerated.

The busy scenes in the city centre came as scientists advising the Government said tougher Covid restrictions may be needed to prevent Omicron causing anywhere between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months.

Experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), who also sit on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) or the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), used experimental data to look at how Omicron may transmit as the country heads into 2022, and predicted a large wave of infections in January.

Even under the most optimistic scenario (low immune escape of Omicron from vaccines and high effectiveness of booster jabs), a wave of infection is projected which could lead to a peak of more than 2,000 daily hospital admissions, with 175,000 hospital admissions and 24,700 deaths between December 1 this year and April 30, 2022.

This is if no additional control measures are implemented over and above the current Plan B introduced by the Government in England. There are currently about 730 deaths per week.

The team predicted a peak of daily hospital admissions of 2,400 in January under the most optimistic scenario. At present, there are about 680 admissions per day.

In this optimistic scenario, bringing in control measures early in 2022 – such as restrictions on indoor hospitality, the closure of some entertainment venues and restrictions on how many people can gather in one place – would be sufficient to substantially control the wave, reducing hospital admissions by 53,000 and deaths by 7,600.

*What do readers think? Should shoppers be wearing masks in crowded outdoor areas - and should it even be compulsory. Or is this an unnecessary restriction when you're outside?