PEOPLE can just turn up to York's Community Carol Concert tomorrow and pay on the door, after hundreds of tickets remained unsold.
The concert, which takes place at York Barbican at 2pm, is set to give everyone a 'much-needed festive fillip,' says organiser Graham Bradbury.
But he said that while more than 1,000 tickets had been sold, all1,450 tickets used to sell out every year in pre-Covid times.
He said there were still about 300 available for this year's event, because of the continuing impact of Covid, and people would be able to pay for admission on the day without any problem.
He said the concert, which would be run to strict Covid guidelines, involved participants who were originally scheduled to take part in the 2020 event, which had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.
They included Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, Dringhouses Primary School Choir, Clifton Green Primary School Choir, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy, with the carols conducted by musical director Mike Pratt and the concert hosted by the Rev Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York’s Adam Tomlinson.
