ALL LNER trains from London to York will be 'dry' from 6pm this evening.
LNER tweeted that this meant passengers would not be permitted to bring alcohol on-board.
"Alcohol will also be removed from sale across all LNER services ahead of this." it said, adding that it had made this decision with British Transport Police.
