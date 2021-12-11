PORTRAITS of two more York City legends have been added to the 'City Wall' at York's LNER Community Stadium.

Portraits of Norman Wilkinson and David Longhurst placed between the initial picture of Keith Walwyn.

"Supporters tiles surround the three portraits with their own personal messages which are permanently fixed within the Fanzone at the LNER Community Stadium," said a spokesperson.

"The images have been produced from drawings by Linda Howe, who also provided the club with the Keith Walwyn image.

"Norman Wilkinson joined York City for a signing on fee of £10 in May 1954, where he made 354 appearances for the club, scoring 127 goals. He was also part of the ‘Happy Wanderers’ side that reached the semi-final of the 1954-55 FA Cup.

"David Longhurst joined York City in March 1990 but unfortunately, in the third game of the season he suffered a heart attack on the pitch and was pronounced dead on his arrival at hospital. David has remained a firm favourite with the City supporters and we believe this is a perfect memorial to him.

"The reproduction of the portraits onto the glazed tiles are expensive and we wish to thank the two sponsors who have funded the cost to manufacture the images. The Norman Wilkinson image has been sponsored and funded by Linda & Malcolm Howe – both long-time supporters of York City. Linda an amateur artist and created the three images for the City Wall, and we are delighted with the result and overall appearance.

"York Minstermen have sponsored the David Longhurst image – Ian Tyssen was instrumental in donating money to the club through the 50/50 draw, and we felt sponsoring of the image would provide the perfect project to recognise their support of the club. We send our thanks to York Minstermen."