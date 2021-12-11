EMERGENCY measures are needed to save hospitality businesses left 'on the brink' by new Covid restrictions, a senior York councillor has claimed.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said the 'rushed' announcement of more Covid restrictions without offering any new support for the hospitality sector was guaranteed to hit York businesses.
“The festive season in 2020 was a write off, with businesses losing their peak trading period completely as a result of public health regulations necessary to protect us all from the Covid pandemic," he said.
"But at that time, there were at least business grant schemes, and additional funding schemes in place that Councils could allocate to this struggling sector.
“Now, just as many businesses were starting to recover, they are faced with another blow.
“Whilst public health must always remain our top priority, we must not underestimate the impact that this health crisis continues to have on businesses across the country and the city, who remain faced with ever increasing uncertainty.
“Enhanced restriction measures must be accompanied by comprehensive government support to minimise the damage to business and save the livelihoods of people across York.
"What is needed now is an emergency package to save those businesses on the brink. The Government needs to hear directly from hospitality businesses what is needed for them to stay afloat, and then act upon it."
