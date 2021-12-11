YORK council leader Keith Aspden is urging unvaccinated people to 'play their part' by getting a jab as soon as possible.
Speaking before the first anniversary on Wednesday of jabs being delivered at the Covid vaccination centre at Askham Bar, he said there was no doubt that the success of the vaccination programme was down to the hard work and dedication of health care teams and volunteers involved in it.
"The huge effort of NHS staff and volunteers over the last year has been exceptional and I would like to thank every single person involved in the delivery of the vaccination programme, as well as the hundreds of thousands of residents who have played their part and received their vaccine," he said.
“Whilst we are marking a year since the first jab was delivered, we are still in the pandemic and our work is not yet finished. The best way to protect ourselves and others from the virus and save lives is by getting vaccinated.
“The vaccine rollout in York has been a great success and I would urge everyone who has not been vaccinated, or those eligible for their booster vaccine, to play their part by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.