A TEENAGER has received an award for saving his grandfather's life after heavy cattle gates fell on him, pinning him to a wall by his head and throat.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at a farm at Crayke, near Easingwold, in June 2020.
It said Robert Featherstone, 14, found his grandfather trapped by the gates and managed to partially lift them away from his head.
"He then wedged a wooden strut in between the gates and the wall to release the pressure and give the man space to breathe," said a spokesperson.
"Whilst doing this, he also managed to call the emergency services. His grandfather was struggling to breathe and was bleeding from his head and neck.
"An unknown person came to help just before the emergency services arrived and removed the gates. Robert’s grandfather was taken to hospital for further treatment."
They said that after surviving his injuries, the grandfather joined Robert at North Yorkshire Police headquarters to watch him receive a Royal Humane Society certificate of commendation from Chief Constable Lisa Winward.
"The Royal Humane Society awards medals, testimonials and certificates throughout the year across the country for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and for effecting successful resuscitations," they added.
