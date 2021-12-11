A DRIVER arrested on a York road has blown at almost five times the drink drive limit.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that the Roads Policing Group stopped a van at the A64 Hopgrove roundabout after numerous reports of concern about the way it was being driven.
He said the driver was arrested as being ‘unfit’ and then provided a custody breath specimen nearly five times over the limit, and had been charged.
Separately, the force has tweeted previously that ten days in to its Christmas drink and drug drive campaign, 35 arrests had been made.
It said eight were for drug driving, 28 were for drink driving and six were in relation to road traffic collisions.
It added that the highest breath alcohol reading at that point over four times the legal limit.
"This was a 37-year-old Scarborough man who has been charged and will appear in court in January," it said.
"We will be continuing our enforcement activity over the next week."
