A MAJOR rescue was launched early today after two people went into a York river.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened at 2.14am in the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge.

It said fire crews from York, Acomb and Huntington went to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews and York Rescue Boat volunteers.

It said that on their arrival, two people had got out of the water, with one having ‘absconded’ from the scene while the other was left in the hands of ambulance staff.

 