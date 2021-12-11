A MAJOR rescue was launched early today after two people went into a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened at 2.14am in the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge.
It said fire crews from York, Acomb and Huntington went to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews and York Rescue Boat volunteers.
It said that on their arrival, two people had got out of the water, with one having ‘absconded’ from the scene while the other was left in the hands of ambulance staff.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment