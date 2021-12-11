POLICE have decided to take no further action against the owners of a York funeral firm, following an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft.

North Yorkshire Police says its criminal investigation into Hayley Owen Funeral Directors has now concluded and it did not find any evidence of dishonesty.

A spokeswoman said: “North Yorkshire Police can confirm that following an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft against a man and a woman from York who run a funeral directors, the criminal investigation has now concluded.

“The investigation did not find any evidence of dishonesty and the man, 53, and woman, 33, who were arrested in June, have been released from the investigation with no further action taken.”

She said the force had had a duty to investigate the allegations and had conducted a ‘very thorough investigation that was both complex and sensitive'.

She added: “Our thoughts and thanks are with the families who were directly affected by the investigation for their cooperation during what was a distressing situation for them.

“The outcome of the investigation has been shared with the City of York Council, who have provided support for bereaved families during the investigation.”

Hayley Owen has become a well known figure in York over the years.

In 2017, The Press reported how she was preparing to help a family scatter their loved ones ashes in the sky amid exploding stars as part of a spectacular celebration of her life.

She said she was preparing to help the family send the pensioner off in style by sprinkling some of her ashes on top of two firework cakes.

“They saw on my website I offered a firework option and with Bonfire Night coming up decided to go for it,” she said.

“There are 16 shots in each firework and I am putting some of the ashes in each tube, so they will be scattered with stars that will explode in the sky."

Hayley said there was a growing trend for people to hold funerals that were a little different - for example with brightly coloured or patterned coffins.

She said she was set to hire a motorbike with a sidecar able to carry a coffin for the funeral of a biker, and some people chose to use a camper van or Morris Minor instead of a traditional hearse.

In 2020, we reported how Hayley was to fly in a plane for the first time - and then jump out of it.

She dropped from a height of 10,000ft over Bridlington in aid of York Hospital’s Butterfly Appeal, which was raising money for a new bereavement suite for the parents of deceased babies.