THE owners of a York funeral firm who have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing say they are ‘deeply saddened and sorry’ for the hurt and upset which bereaved families may have suffered during a police investigation.

Funeral director Hayley Owen said yesterday that ‘false allegations’ had been made against her firm and as a result its previously unblemished reputation had been damaged.

She said that she and her husband Dave had not been at liberty to contact any families during the police investigation.

“Whilst we accept that during the busy pandemic period there have been some genuine misunderstandings for which we apologise, we have at all times remained highly professional, honest, caring and compassionate throughout what has been a very challenging period,” she said.

Hayley’s husband Dave said that she had fallen ill yesterday, and he believed this was a reaction to the stress and shock of receiving the news from police. "It’s been an extremely hard six months,” he said.

Dave said he and Hayley had been both shocked and surprised in the summer when they became aware that the police were investigating allegations of fraud and theft at the firm.

“The past six months have indeed been extremely stressful for both myself and Hayley, along with our staff members and close family and friends,” he said.

“The negative social media backlash has been upsetting, especially as we were instructed not to respond, however we found comfort in all the positive feedback from a large amount of families.”

He said that at no point had he and Hayley closed the doors to their business.

“Whilst we lost a little business initially, our previously unblemished reputation has fortunately carried us through,” he said.

“We have had many families stay loyal to us and would like to thank these wholeheartedly.

“We are determined to move forward from this and continue to provide the highest level of service that we always have.

“We want to express our thanks to our business colleagues, loyal customers and our lawyer Colin Byrne of Howard and Byrne, for their support over the past six months which has made these tedious times a lot easier.”

Dave added that every December, he and Hayley extended a ‘warm invitation’ for families and friends to come into their office in Boroughbridge Road and leave a message in memory of a loved one on their Christmas memory tree.