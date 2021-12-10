A MAIN road in York has been closed this evening by a crash.
Bus operator First York tweeted that Wigginton Road inbound was closed at its junction with Crichton Avenue.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that there had been a collision near York Hospital.
It said Wigginton Road was currently closed between the Crichton Avenue railway bridge and roundabout with Fountayne Street, adding: "Please avoid the area."
