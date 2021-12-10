A PEDESTRIAN was injured in a crash with a car near York Hospital yesterday evening.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that the scene was closed and evidence gathered after the incident.
He said that fortunately, the injuries to the woman weren’t as bad as first feared,adding: "Sorry for the disruption if you were in the area."
The force tweeted last night that Wigginton Road had been closed between the Crichton Avenue railway bridge and roundabout with Fountayne Street, urging motorists to avoid the area.
