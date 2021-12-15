NEWS that the iconic clock at the former Terry's chocolate factory in York is to work again will be welcomed by many readers.
For decades, the clock marked time for workers and residents alike.
Many remember with fondness working at Terry's - and who can forget the smell of Chocolate Orange wafting across the Bishopthorpe Road and racecourse areas when the legendary treat was in production?
Today, we have dipped into our archive to bring you a range of old images from the factory - including people who worked there, and visitors.
One famous face might catch your eye. Yes that is Lena Zavaroni, the teenage popstar made famous overnight on TV talent show Opportunity Knocks back in 1974.
Terry's was synonymous with the Chocolate Orange. But it also made a Chocolate Apple. This actually pre-dated the Chocolate Orange. The company began producing its Chocolate Apple in 1926, but stopped in 1954 when the orange version became more popular.
Its production site at York closed in 2005 after more than 200 years of chocolate making.
One of our photos shows the last member of the Terry family to manage the site, Peter Terry, visiting the factory to mark what he said was a very sad day for York when the site closed in September 2005.
Besides the much-loved Chocolate Orange, its other products included Terry's All Gold chocolate box assortment and the Terry's of York Fruits.
The Terry's shop and restaurant in St Helen's Square - also featured in our photo gallery today - closed in 1980. It now houses the Impossible Wonderbar and Tea Rooms following a spell as a Carluccio's restaurant and Swarovski jewellers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.