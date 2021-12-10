A NURSE'S career is in ruins after he admitted downloading images of children being sexually abused, a court heard.

Some of the Spring 2020 lockdown restrictions were still in place when police went to Samuel Hicks' home on June 18, 2020.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the 31-year-old had more than 1,336 videos and pictures of children as young as two.

York Crown Court heard they included a 16-minute film of a girl aged seven to nine years old being subjected to the worst category of sexual abuse.

Hicks' barrister Fiona Clancy said the Covid pandemic had had a "significant impact" on him.

"He nursed throughout the lockdown experiencing patient deaths which he found very difficult to deal with," she said.

He was "very isolated and struggling".

Judge Simon Hickey told Hicks: "You were a nurse. Of course you have lost that.

"It is clear these youngsters, male and female were extremely distressed and crying."

The images included toddlers aged two or three years old being raped, he said.

Hicks, of Main Street, Staxton, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to three charges of downloading indecent images of children and one each of downloading extreme pornography and one of having a prohibited image of a child.

The judge passed a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition Hicks does 46 days' rehabilitative activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He also put him on the national disbarring list, banning him from working with vulnerable adults and children.

For 10 years, Hicks will be on the sex offenders' register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order curbing his use of the internet and compelling him to allow police to monitor his online activity.

He was registered as a nurse specialising in learning disabilities in September 2018 but is currently suspended from the nursing register pending a full disciplinary hearing.

"He will not be able to return to that role," Ms Clancy told York Crown Court.

Ms Morrison said police received a tip-off that led to them getting a warrant and going to Hicks' house.

They found 1,336 pictures and videos on his laptop, his mobile phone and a disc drive.

The images showed children being subjected to all categories of sexual abuse.

"There were a number of children described as toddlers, two years old," she said.

The judge said Hicks had used internet search terms such as "incest" .

Ms Clancy said Hicks was a hard-working man who had no previous convictions.

She handed in references and a psychiatric assessment and letter about Hicks.

The judge said Hicks was capable of staying on the right side of the law.

He had taken steps to address the behaviour that had led to his offences.