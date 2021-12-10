POLICE have released CCTV footage of a suspect in an internet mobile phone scam.

North Yorkshire officers want to speak to this man (pictured) about the incident in York last month.

Online mobile phone fraud suspect

A spokesman said the suspect fraudulently purchased a mobile phone from a selling website on November 19.

He then attended the seller's address and showed them a fake bank transfer which appeared to be the funds being sent to the seller's bank account.

The man took the phone but the money never cleared in the seller's bank account and it became clear the suspect had given a fake name and details.

The spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about the suspect shown in this image as we believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who can help or has information about the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Graeme Potts; or email Graeme.Potts@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP - 19112021-0259.