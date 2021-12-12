A community group has unveiled its own alternative version of a plan for the giant York Central site behind the railway station.

The ‘community plan’ for York Central, unveiled by YoCo (York Central Co-owned) envisions a whole new quarter of York where children can play in the streets, homes, cafés and work places are all close together in ‘mixed neighbourhoods’- and there are plenty of affordable new homes.

It says there should be start-up spaces for new local businesses, places for community activities - and wild green spaces where local people can relax and even grow food. Cars should be mainly banished to the edge of the new quarter so streets can be places for children to play and people to meet, it says.

Details of the ‘community plan’ have been published on the YoCo website – yoco.uk/community-plan-for-york-central – alongside the masterplan produced by the York Central Partnership, which is responsible for overseeing development of the huge, 110-acre site.

The masterplan was approved by city planners in March 2019. It envisages up to 2,500 new homes, 110,000 square metres of commercial and office space, and new streets, shops and public areas.

Normally, it would be up to developers to submit detailed proposals for development of the site.

But YoCo insists York Central is too important for that - and that local people should be involved. Hence its community plan.

“There is a version of York Central that ...is a place of only 20 per cent affordable housing and 80 per cent expensive buy-to-let flat and holiday lets," it says. "A place of a business district that is dead after 5.30pm. Of car parks outside office blocks. Of chain hotels and bars near the station. Of traffic jams.

"We do not believe that anyone actively wants this. Another York Central is possible.”

YoCo started with the official York Central masterplan. In September it posted this on a ‘portal’ designed by think tank Demos - and invited people to submit their own suggestions online for how it could be improved.

York architect and YoCo member Phil Bixby insists the resulting community plan is not just pie in the sky.

It would need a different way of thinking, he says – and there would need to be a different economic model. The YoCo proposals talk of community investment by people who live and work in York; and a new ‘social contract’ to re-distribute tourism wealth.

But there are examples of how such schemes have worked elsewhere, he says. The YoCo document includes some.

The proposals will remain online until the end of January. Visitors to the YoCo site will then be asked to vote on whether they prefer the YoCo plan or the original masterplan - and if the former, it will be formally presented to the York Central Partnership for consideration.

“York Central is all about opportunity,” Mr Bixby said. “We want to see if we can do something a bit better!”