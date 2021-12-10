'Plan C' measures which would see the introduction of even tighter restrictions is already being worked on by Government officials, according to reports.

The Daily Mail and The Mirror have reported that further rules could be implemented in the New Year if the Omicron variant proves more dangerous than feared.

Currently some Plan B rules come into effect from today (Friday December 10), which include mandatory face mask wearing in some indoor settings, like theatres and cinemas.

Guidance for working from home will be offered on Monday, before MPs vote the next day on whether to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and other large venues.

Boris Johnson hopes the rollout of booster jabs will slow down the spread of the Omicron variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference on Wednesday (December 8) that he hoped the Plan B measures would be enough to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as more booster jabs are rolled out.

What is 'Plan C'?





'Plan C' measures would be tougher than what restrictions are currently in effect.

The main part of that would be to require hospitality venues to collect the contact details of all customers to help NHS Test and Trace track down those who come into contact with Covid cases.

This would mean the return of compulsory 'check-ins', through the NHS app or by providing phone and email contacts in writing.

According to the Daily Mail Boris Johnson is set to face opposition from many of his backbench MPs over the Plan B measures, with "at least 50" having expressed concerns.

This discussion of tougher restrictions also comes at a time when the Government is dealing with the fallout of the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.