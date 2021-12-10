A motorist who claimed he stopped drinking more than 12 hours before police stopped him has been banned for drink driving.
Azhar Hussain, prosecuting, said police pulled Dean David Andrews, 22, over because they had had a tip-off of two people leaving an all night party and going to a garage.
Andrews smelt of alcohol.
He gave a breath test with a reading of 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, said the prosecutor.
The legal limit is 35.
Andrews, of Coupland Place, Elston Avenue, Selby, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Leeds Road, Selby, on November 21.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £199, consisting of a £80 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Caroline Aaron, for Andrews, said he had been drinking "fairly heavily" on November 20, but had stopped at 7pm.
He had had no alcohol to drink after that time.
By 7.30am the next morning, he had felt fine and hadn't felt that he was over the drink drive limit.
"He considers himself a competent and careful driver," she said.
There was no evidence that his driving had been below standard that morning, she said.
