PRESSURE groups in York have hit out at council proposals to cut more than £1 million from services aimed at disabled and elderly vulnerable people in the city.

The cuts being proposed in adult and social care funding next year include:

- A review of working age learning disability residential and nursing care, to save £183,000.

- A £62,000 cut to funding for Yorkcraft, which delivers supported employment for people with disabilities.

- A £630,000 cut to supported living schemes

- A £260,000 cut in residential and nursing care

The cuts are likely to be agreed at an executive decision meeting on December 15 as part of an overall budget cut of £7.1 million. The authority is also proposing to increase council tax by almost three per cent.

The authority points out that the specific cuts identified are being proposed in the context of an overall increase in spending on adult social care and children next year of £4 million - and that the authority is facing unprecedented financial challenges due to the pandemic, combined with a 'significant' reduction in funding from central government over the last decade.

But human rights groups in the city say the cuts targeted at older people and those with disabilities would hit those who can least afford them.

Helen Jones of the York Disability Rights Forum said: "Any cuts that affect disabled people will be affecting a group of people who've already been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Learning disability residential and nursing spending hits an area that I believe is already running on the bare minimum."

Paul Gready of the York Human Rights Network added: "In an already highly unequal city such cuts are likely to further increase inequalities. They target groups - disabled people, elderly people - already struggling as a result of Covid-19, not to mention the Blue Badge exclusions."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was also critical of the proposals.

She said: “The Lib Dem Green coalition running our council have learnt nothing of the cost of slashing services at a time we need them most. They are forever jacking up council tax to fund pay offs, while people in our city struggle to get the social care, homes and services they should.”

But Carol Runciman, the council's executive member for health and adult social care, said: “These budget proposals recognise the financial reality facing councils.

“For too long, councils have been expected to do more, with less. Our proposals recognise the need to balance the council’s books in the face of unprecedented challenges. The proposed savings and efficiencies will then rightly enable us to boost spending on key services, including an investment of over £4million next year in adult social care and children and young people’s services.”