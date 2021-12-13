A HOUSING association has pledged to re-let a York property as quickly as possible, after boarding up the building following the deaths of two men in less than a week.

York Housing Association says it took the unusual decision to board up and alarm the flat in Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, The Groves, to support police with their investigations.

Managing director Julia Histon was responding after a local resident contacted The Press to criticise the decision to board it up, which they claimed had created an eyesore and deprived someone in need of a home.

They claimed:“It is a dreadful and unnecessary waste of a valuable residential asset.

"There is supposed to be a housing crisis; especially a desperate shortage of social flats rented out by housing associations.

"Surely we should be seeing workmen in there now doing the place up for new tenants who desperately need a home?"

The resident argued that the flat should be restored quickly and relet to people who would appreciate a decent home and were prepared to live harmoniously with neighbours.

But Ms Histon said: “As the property at Markham Crescent has been an active crime scene, we’ve taken the unusual decision to board up and alarm the property to support the police with their continued investigations.

“We hope this will prevent any disruption to the scene and deter trespassers.

“Once the necessary legal processes and property repairs are complete, we plan to re-let the property as soon as we can."

She stressed that the safety and security of the association's customers and other local residents was very important to it.

"In light of recent events at the property, we’ll be sensitive to the needs of local residents when allocating this home to new customers,"she added.

The Press reported earlier this week on the opening of an inquest into the death of Francis David McNally, 35, of Morritt Close, York, on October 27 at the flat.

Coroner John Broadbridge said he was found in the property with 'suspicious injuries' and two men had been arrested and charged with murder.

He said a provisional cause of death was head and neck injuries, and the circumstances were subject to a full police investigation.

The inquest was adjourned.

The Press reported last Friday that a date had been set for the trial of two men who have been charged with murdering Mr McNally.

Curtis Turpin, 34, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Adam Craig Hudson, 40, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, were not asked to enter their pleas when they appeared before Leeds Crown Court, and a trial date was set for April 26 at Leeds Crown Court.

Both men were remanded in custody.