YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has revealed he will rebel against the Government over its proposals for vaccine passports.
The Tory MP tweeted that he would like to clarify for constituents who had written to him that he would 'vote against any efforts to introduce vaccine passports' in next Tuesday's vote in the Commons.
"It was my position in April and it firmly remains my point of view now," he said.
MPs will vote on Tuesday on whether to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and other large venues.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference on Wednesday that he hoped these and other Plan B measures would be enough to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as more booster jabs are rolled out.
The PM is facing the biggest Commons rebellion of his premiership after dozens of Conservative MPs condemned the passports as “divisive and discriminatory", and is likely to rely on Labour votes to pass his plan B measures, with backbenchers warning it was “not a good look” if the Tory party did not support its leader.
The Night Time Industries Association has said the move would have a 'devastating impact' on nightclubs, coming at the worst possible time, with the pre-Christmas period "absolutely crucial."
