FOUR homeless people died in York in the first year of the pandemic - more than in the whole of North and East Yorkshire, new figures have revealed.

Separate research has also shown that 61 people were estimated to be homeless in York in June this year, with three on the streets, 54 in council-arranged temporary accommodation and four in temporary accommodation they had arranged themselves.

The homeless deaths estimate was provided by the Office for National Statistics, which said an estimated 688 homeless people died in England and Wales in 2020, equating to two people dying every day.

It said that in the City of York Council area, four such people died, while there were no such deaths in Selby, Ryedale, Harrogate, Hambleton, Craven and East Yorkshire, and only one each in Scarborough and Richmondshire.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, whose research produced the June homeless estimate, said that if it wasn’t for the Government’s Covid response to help people off the streets, even more lives would have been lost.

“As we head into another hard winter with the virus still circulating, we cannot leave anyone out in the cold," she said.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said that any death was 'one too many.'

She said that where homelessness couldn't be avoided, the council provided accommodation and tailored support with any underlying physical and mental health issues, because homelessness was rarely an issue in isolation.

"During Covid, we made sure that everyone had a socially distanced place inside and out of the cold and we continue to offer a bed to everyone who needs and will accept one," she said.

“Of the sad deaths which occurred in 2020, these occurred whilst residents were living in, or had arranged, temporary accommodation.

"National data tells us that life expectancy amongst people who sleep rough drops significantly from 83 to 47 years, so we continue to work hard to prevent rough sleeping. This work has lowered our official rough sleeper count from twenty-nine in 2017 to 4 in 2021."

Opposition Labour spokesperson for housing, Cllr Michael Pavlovic, said the deaths of four human beings, who also happened to be homeless, was a tragedy.

"Despite the work of the charity sector and the council’s homelessness teams who do so much to ensure people have access to accommodation, we still see increasing need for support services," he said.

"Sadly in recent years we have seen ongoing and deep cuts to the funding for drug treatment in York. Hopefully the announcement of a change in approach to drug treatment made by the Government will give the current council administration the focus it has been sadly lacking for years."