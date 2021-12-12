Fewer people are using buses in North Yorkshire, putting pressure on services.
But a new on-demand service, set to be rolled out across the county, may show a way forward.
North Yorkshire County Council says numbers have fallen 30 per cent since the pandemic, yet bus groups want more services in rural areas.
The council has launched initiatives to counter this drop. Among them is Yorbus, a demand responsive travel pilot, which currently operates in the Bedale/Masham/ Ripon area.
The council hopes to extend this elsewhere in the county as part of a eight-year £116m bus services improvement plan.
It currently spends £1.5m a year subsidising rural bus services in addition to £7m a year on bus passes under the national concessionary travel scheme.
The council says the Yorbus pilot “exceeded expectations” and achieved most of its targets expected at six to 12 months in the first three months of service.
Customers were satisfied and during the quarter 98.5 per cent of all completed bookings were made via the customer app and 1,541 accounts were created in the first quarter, against a target of 171.
