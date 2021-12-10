A THIEF who hit an Uber delivery cyclist with a bottle outside McDonald's on Armistice Day has been jailed.

The victim was inside the takeaway when Jimmy Lee Laverack, 22, and another person started to take his bicycle away, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

He went out to remonstrate with them and Laverack hit him on the head with a lager bottle.

Shortly before the incident, Laverack had sworn at a McDonald's assistant and claimed someone "wants to be glassed".

Earlier the same day, he had stolen a crate of lager from Sainsbury's in Piccadilly and later the same evening fell into the river.

The offences were part of a series of crimes including what Judge Simon Hickey called a "mean" theft of male underwear and aftershave in a student house.

Laverack was wearing the stolen clothes when he was arrested, said Mr Galley.

Laverack, 22, of no fixed address, did not turn up for his trial at York Magistrates Court for causing actual bodily harm to the Uber cyclist and was convicted in his absence.

On other dates, he pleaded guilty to the lager theft, theft of the underwear and aftershave, criminal damage to a shop window and failure to attend his trial.

All offences were sent from the lower court to York Crown Court for sentence.

He was jailed for 10 months.

Neal Kutte, for Laverack, said he had had a difficult childhood and had been homeless or living in hostels since he was a teenager.

He had been drinking before the McDonald's incident and was immature for his age.

Mr Galley said the Uber cyclist went into the fast food restaurant on Blake Street on November 11, 2019, to collect a delivery, leaving his bicycle outside.

Laverack and another man started wheeling the bicycle towards an alleyway alongside the fast food outlet.

Seeing what they were doing the Uber cyclist went out to them.

On CCTV he was then seen backing into the restaurant and appeared to try to throw a punch at Laverack.

"The defendant has a bottle in his hand," said Mr Galley. "He strikes him (the delivery cyclist) on the head with the bottle which then breaks on impact or the liquid comes out."

Laverack claimed on arrest a "chav" had punched him so he had hit him with a bottle.

On a different day, Laverack and others were guests at a student house when the hostess had to take a woman to hospital.

While they were absent, the guests stayed at the house and stole items from one of the bedrooms.

On July 22 this year, Laverack in drink broke a shop window in Fossgate and left his DNA with blood on it.