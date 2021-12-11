The weekend is here again and many of us are searching for the best places to grab a meal in York.

From Chinese and Mexican plates to Italian and Thai delights, the city's restaurants offer something for everyone.

We looked at TripAdvisor to find out the best places for Indian food in York, according to you.

These are the top five Indian restaurants in and around York, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

TAAS Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 2a-4 Bootham, York, YO30 7BL

TAAS Restaurant - the winner of a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award 2021 - ranks as the best place for Indian food in York overall.

Described by many happy customers as "a jewel in the centre of York", this restaurant serves a mixture of Indian and Nepalese dishes.

One customer told Tripadvisor: "Looking for something a bit different wasn’t disappointed at all, greeted by friendly staff who explained every dish on offer to help us choose.

"The starter and main I chose were excellent.

"The three of us couldn’t find fault with anything we ate. Three starters, three main meals and five glasses of wine. £83 absolute value, nice relaxed atmosphere. Been visiting York for years I’d say it’s the best food I’ve eaten in the city."

Kalpakavadi

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 26 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TA

Perfect for anyone looking for a place for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans to enjoy, Kalpakavadi serves South Indian dishes for all dietary needs.

This includes gluten-free options.

Photo of a meal at Kalpakavadi. Photo: Tripadvisor/Chris M.

One customer from Lancashire said: "We started by sharing an Uthappam Dosa. That was beautiful, a bit like a potato pizza with some chillis on.

"We had some time before our main was served, so really nice not to be rushed. We really were settled and toasty warm.

"Our main dishes were lamb Nadan Aattirachi and Syrian Beef Roast Masala. The meat for both for beautiful and tender, and plenty of it, with some rich, flavourful sauces which were certainly not like your usual Indian restaurant stuff.

"Again, just wonderful. We shared a portion of New Choru rice which is flavoured with ghee, and also a garlic and cheese naan."

Bengal Brasserie

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 21 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LW

Some Tripadvisor reviewers believe Bengal Brasserie is the "best Indian curry house in York".

Coming in third place, this Indian restaurant crafts Indian and specifically Bangladeshi meals in the kitchen.

One reviewer, who visited the city from Southport, said: "Simply put, as a member of the Curry Club I have eaten in every Curry House in York, I only wish I had not left this fantastic restaurant till last, as a true Curry lover I can only say don't waste your time and money anywhere else, just come here, you won't be disappointed."

29 States The Indian Kitchen

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 12-13 Tower Street Opposite Clifford's Tower, York, YO1 9SA

As another contender for the spoken title of "best Indian restaurant in Yorkshire", 29 States The Indian Kitchen has won the hearts of many food lovers.

It serves vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals - meaning everyone can tuck into the Indian meal.

One customer told Tripadvisor: "Still sat here marvelling at the extraordinary exquisite meal we have just had.

"The food was just amazing and having eaten at many, many restaurants like this over the years, I can honestly say it was the best in every respect. Even the onion bhaji’s were exceptional!

"Incredible flavours, excellent service and lovely restaurant. Just wish we lived in York! Pity they can’t deliver to South Wales."

Coconut Lagoon

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 56 Clarence Street, York, YO31 7EW

Coconut Lagoon makes the top five - serving South Indian cuisine and seafood delights like crabs, lobsters and fish.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "Simply the best Indian food I’ve had outside of India. Authentic dishes, fabulous setting and such friendly and welcoming service."

Another said: "5* all round".