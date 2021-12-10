A PROFESSIONAL HGV driver was drug driving as he steered an overloaded lorry along a busy trunk road in North Yorkshire, York magistrates heard.
Declan Sean Patrick Anderson, 27, is now off the road and will lose his job as a lorry driver.
He was caught by officers carrying out routine weight checks more than 150 miles from his home in Cheshire.
Anderson, of Heath Avenue, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his body and driving a lorry which exceeded its maximum permitted weight of 3,600 kg by 260 kg.
Duty solicitor Caroline Aaron for Anderson urged magistrates to remember the national shortage of HGV drivers when deciding the length of his ban.
“It is completely out of character,” she said of the offence. “He has fallen into this trap of smoking cannabis two days earlier not realising it would still be in his system.”
Anderson was banned from driving for 16 months.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Mr Hussain said Anderson was directed onto the weighbridge at the junction of the A1(M) and the A66 at Scotch Corner.
That revealed his lorry was 7.2 per cent over its permitted weight.
He was then given a drugs test, which he failed.
Ms Aaron said Anderson was highly respected by his current employer. He had had a driving licence since 2014 and been driving for a living since 2017.
