THE Deputy Lord Mayor of York has admitted she was to blame for the Lord Mayor's limousine parking in a city centre street during footstreet hours - and said she was 'really sorry.'
Cllr Janet Looker spoke out after The Press revealed that the limo was parked in Goodramgate at 6.30pm on Sunday evening when cars, including those of Blue Badge holders, are not allowed there under controversial new City of York Council rules.
Helen Jones, of the York Disability Rights Forum, said she was 'shocked,' adding:"To learn that the Civic Car has been seen, parked, in Goodramgate is heartbreaking, disgusting and is just one more case of Blue Badge holders being treated like second class citizens."
Cllr Looker said: "I have to hold my hands up, but I can plead no exonerating factors.
"I was just not thinking and the security team opened the gate to this rather grand car. But I should have thought it through.
"So I just have to say I'm really sorry. It was insensitive."
She added that a possible option had been for her to walk from the Minster, which she could have done.
"I should have skipped the car and taken my bike, much easier to park!" she said, adding that she had been attending a Candlelit Advent Service at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday.
