THE Lord Mayor and the civic party have invited York residents to join them in celebrating the festive period in a Covid-safe way.
Previously, the Christmas Cheer event involved a celebration at The Grand Assembly Rooms in York with food and performances from musicians.
However this year, the Lord Mayor, the Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, and the Sherriff of York, Councillor Ashley Mason JP, are offering a Christmas Cheer festive hamper of local produce for residents aged 65 and over to celebrate in their own homes.
The Lord Mayor of York, Chris Cullwick, said: "The Civic Party and I are very pleased to be able to celebrate the festive period and spread goodwill through this year’s Christmas Cheer.
“This time can be difficult for many and in the face of the challenges of the last 19 months it is an honour to be able to share our Christmas celebrations with so many people.
“We would like to thank the local businesses and organisations who have kindly supported this initiative by providing items for hampers as well as generous donations as part of this year’s Christmas Cheer.”
Registration for the hamper is open until Wednesday, December 15, at 6pm, via City of York Council website.
