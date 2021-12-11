A MAJOR RAF base near York is set to be sold by the end of 2023 after no alternative military use for it could be identified, a Government minister has revealed.

A last ditch bid to save RAF Linton on Ouse from closure failed earlier this year.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has since been pressing for information on what will happen to the site, and when.

Now Defence Minister Jeremy Quin has written to him to say the MoD had confirmed in February that no long term military requirement for the site had been identified but some further work was then required.

He said that following the completion of necessary assessment studies, he could confirm that 'we expect to be in a position to release the site for disposal by the end of 2023.'

He said: "I understand that this may come as disappointing news but I hope that you will welcome the certainty that this decision provides."

He said the MoD had purchased much of the land for the base between 1938 and 1951 and it would be investigating the 'Crichel Down' position as part of disposal plans.

The Crichel Down Rules require government departments, under certain circumstances, to offer back surplus land to the former owner or the former owner’s successors at the current market value.

The Minister said the Ministry would be advertising for former owners to come forward in early 2022, and said officials would keep the local authority updated on the progress of the disposal.

Mr Hollinrake tweeted that while it was disappointing news regarding a delay, at least there was now some clarity.

He told The Press a significant number of 168 homes relating to the base were ‘outside the wire’, which meant they could be released for sale or to rent very quickly.

"We hope these will be available from summer next year," he said.

"The base itself - inside the wire - has enormous potential for employment and housing and I am working with the leader of Hambleton District Council, Cllr Mark Robson, to explore the best use of the site that will also benefit the local community."

Mr Hollinrake has spoken previously of how local people were rightly proud of the role RAF Linton on Ouse had played in the defence of the realm since the end of the Second World War, after opening in 1937 as a bomber airfield.

He said that during the war, its planes, pilots and air crew took off for highly dangerous long-distance bombing raids on Germany, Norway and other Axis military bases in Europe.

He said he would continue to work with the local authority to try to find alternative employment for those looking for work.