A NORTH Yorkshire primary school has been awarded a top science award.
Monk Fryston CE primary school has achieved the Primary Science Quality Mark.
The award recognises primary schools that have demonstrated a significant commitment to science learning, teaching and leadership, granted to 283 schools across the UK.
Rick Weights, executive headteacher of Monk Fryston CE primary school said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award, it recognises the importance that science plays in our school, and the high value placed upon it by staff and pupils.
"Achieving the quality mark recognises the hard work that has been put in by everyone in the school.”
The Primary School Quality Mark programme, led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education and Primary Science Teaching Trust, encourages teacher innovation while offering a framework for further development in science teaching, and enables schools to collaborate and share their ideas.
