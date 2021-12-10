THE Yorkshire Winter Wonderland attraction at the McArthur Glen Designer Fashion Outlet, just south of York, has been judged one of the cheapest Christmas-themed attractions in the country.
Vanarama has rated it just behind the Blackpool Winter Gardens Wonderland , which earned the top spot as the best value for money Christmas day out with the family in 2021.
The company said of the York attraction, which returned after a break last year due to lockdowns, said: "Offering the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink, Yorkshire Winter Wonderland is a good value for money Christmas day out as it only charges for its experiences, such as entrance to The Ice Factor and Santa’s Grotto.
"Since the 975 square metre ice rink is the main attraction, this is the most expensive activity at £21 each, but the vintage funfair and free views of the 30ft high Christmas tree surrounded by illuminated trees and cosy log cabins are worth the visit even if you don’t intend to spend money on the other attractions."
Third was Edinburgh Christmas Market, fourth was London Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and fifth was Winchester Christmas Market.
