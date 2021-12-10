A NEW baby and children's clinic in York which is helping to reduce pressure on hospital A & E can continue in operation until March.
Parents of babies and young children with breathing problems or high temperatures can ask to go to the paediatric clinic at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site by asking for a referral from NHS 111 or their GP practice.
A spokesperson said that during the clinic’s pilot phase, Nimbuscare’s clinicians saw more than 100 babies and children under the age of five years with breathing difficulties and/or fever.
They said many people were taking their child to A&E with temperature/breathing problems, so this service was taking the pressure off.
Dr Rebecca Brown, clinical lead, said there had been some 'fantastic feedback' from families and staff, who were seeing the benefits of the clinic.
“In fact one mum told us she couldn’t praise us enough after she was given the reassurance and support she needed to take her daughter home," she said.
"This family have had many trips to hospital and these times are often very stressful and exhausting for them and their daughter. She said bringing her to our clinic was less stressful."
