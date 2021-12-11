York MP Rachael Maskell has blasted the state of the city’s housing market, saying it is so increasingly unaffordable, a “racket” where even professionals are struggling.

In a parliamentary debate on affordable housing, the MP said York’s housing market was “out of control and heating at a pace, year after year.”

She recalled how prices increased from three times average income when she bought her first house, to 8.3 times in 2019 to 11.7 today, with prices growing 14 per cent in the past year “faster than anywhere else in the north.”

“The housing crisis is just escalating for us. We cannot recruit skilled workers, the tourism and hospitality sectors are struggling to function, and while social care has not been able to recvruit for some time, we are now seeing graduate professions< such as working in the NHS, coming under significant strain.

“People cannot afford to live in York, but we need their skills. Therefore, the impact of the housing crisis is showing itself in the economy.”

With people moving in from London, the luxury and investment markets were driving further growth and estate agents “can, and do name their price and that investors see opportunity.”

Yet, the MP said social housing numbers were falling, with waiting lists have increased three times since she became an MP in 2015.

“Housing poverty is a reality for vast swathes of my constituents,” she continued. “In the private rental sector, behind Bath, Brighton and Oxford, York is the fourth least affordable place to rent outside of London.”

Over the past decade, she told the House the City of York Council has built just 36 affordable homes a year and seen a net loss of its housing stock, with 200 units lying empty, awaiting repair, “but the council is struggling to recruit the necessary skills to bring them back into use because traders cannot afford to live in York.”

Her comments came a few days before City of York Council confirmed plans on Thursday to ‘ramp up’ the delivery of council homes, as reported on Saturday.

The MP said many people ‘lucky’ to rent, were living in box bedrooms and “I am talking about whole families- or damp, mouldy homes.”

“As in Cornwall, York is being completely overrun by Airbnbs, holiday lets and second is owned by private landlords, who can literally name their price.”

Government needed to overhaul the planning process and look at longer-term development to better match the housing and economic needs of an area.

Ms Maskell also demanded land banking, where developers sit on land, needs to be tackled.

“Today housing is a driver of inequality, and housing is too important to be used in such a way. We need to make sure that we build homes that people can afford to live in, and end this racket in the housing market,” she added.