A MAN was trapped in his car after crashing into a hedge on a North Yorkshire road early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at 4.45am at South Otterington, near Northallerton.
It said crews from Northallerton went to the scene, where a man was trapped in his vehicle after it had 'impacted' a hedge.
"Crews cut away the hedge and the side door of the car, using a reciprocating saw, hydraulic cutting gear, small tools and lighting to assist," said a spokesperson.
"The male was taken to hospital via road ambulance with minor injuries."
