POLICE say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from Pickering.
Dawn Kendall, 44, was last seen in the Ruffa Lane area of the town at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, said North Yorkshire Police.
"It is believed she left her home address on a green and brown mountain bike," said a spokesperson.
Anyone who has seen Dawn or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or 999 if it is an emergency, quoting ref 12210257173.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.