TWO women have been taken to hospital after a crash near York between a Porsche Cayenne and a VW up!
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the two-vehicle collision happened at Shipton at 2.25pm today.
It said one female driver had been removed from each vehicle and were sitting in a separate vehicle when firefighters arrived at the scene.
"Fire service crews assisted paramedics in walking both females out of vehicles and they were both taken to hospital via road ambulance for treatment," it added.
