A YORK charity’s Christmas fundraising and awareness event exceeded their expectations in the amount of money they raised for next year.



The staff of York Rescue Boat entertained St Helen’s Square with their teams dressed up in Christmas character suits with collection buckets, and hosted a stall with a build-a-bear tombola, a festive peg painting event, and mince pies, complete with a Santa Claus for the children.



The charity finished their first Santa event, which was held on Sunday, December 5, with £1552.30 to go towards next year’s running costs.



Dawn Carlin, York Rescue Boat’s fundraising manager said: “Raising such a high amount on our first Santa event was fantastic - we all had a guess on how much we raised and we still went massively over what we would have been happy with as it was more about giving back and raising awareness.



“Members of the fundraising and operational teams dressed up as Santa, Mrs Claus, a snowman, a reindeer, a few elves, a Christmas tree and crew in operational weekend and flood team uniforms.



“Keeping in line with the charity we brought the boat into the city rather than a sleigh, and decorated the boat ready for Santa and Mrs Claus.”



The charity wanted to put on an event that helped to raise awareness of the charity and what it stands for, and to give something back to their supporters in York.



Therefore they decided that all children should be able to go and see Santa regardless of financial situation, and so any donation amount covered their visit.



Dawn explained: “The reaction from the public was extremely positive. They all loved how we wasn’t charging massive amounts to see Santa and that every penny raised goes towards the charity, with no one taking a wage. It means every penny really does go back to the charity.”



Children also had the opportunity to take part in the festive peg painting activity, which involved decorating a peg to look like a snowman.



Dawn added: “The team really enjoyed dressing up and the reaction from the public was amazing.



“The money raised will go towards enabling the team to continue the vital work that they do.”



York Rescue Boat is an independent lifeboat rescue charity, and the volunteers’ work centres around York’s rivers Ouse and Foss.



They work towards making York safer by patrolling the rivers by boat and on foot at peak risk times every weekend all year round, rather than just responding to emergency calls. The charity also provides assistance and specialist equipment to the emergency services, as well as running a youth education program



York Rescue Boat are hoping to be able to bring back the event next year.