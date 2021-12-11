A HEADLINE act has been announced for a new series of concerts near York.
In the new year, Castle Howard will be playing host to several different acts in a series of concerts.
They have recently announced that their first show will see Duran Duran perform live at 6pm on Friday June 17, 2022.
Castle Howard, situated within the civil parish of Henderskelfe, promises an idyllic setting for the legendary band featuring Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor.
The group, formed in 1978, came to prominence in the 1980s with songs including Rio, Girls On Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, The Wild Boys, but is still producing new material today.
The Grammy award winners will be the first of several music artists to host a show at Castle Howard, who themselves plan to have several performances next year.
Co-Chairman, the Honourable Nick Howard said: “It’s a delight to welcome Duran Duran to Castle Howard. The breath-taking south front of the house will form a perfect backdrop for them to perform their timeless songs and transport us into the world of Duran Duran.”
Tickets for the 200-seat performance went on sale yesterday though a fan community pre-sale of tickets began on December 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.